Two parks, one goal for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Queen City has been growing with new businesses and attractions being added. The city now has a food truck park and is planning to build a skate park for all wheel riders.

People can grab their favorite food on wheels in downtown Meridian thanks to a one-stop food truck park at 2401 5th Street. We caught up with one of the operators to find out how business is going.

“It’s our life. It’s something that I love to do. I love coming out here. People come to get good food. They come in and report good stuff to me. It made me go harder,” said the owner of D&T Grill Tyler Hopson.

The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making progress in building a skate park in Meridian. Jaywaun Johnson has been an advocate of the skate park since it was just an idea in 2020.

“Updates as far as the skate park goes. Grindline is the construction company and design company for skate parks all across America. They’ve come down here, and we had a community meeting. We boiled it down to two spots. One of those spots is Ben Arthur Davis Park. Everything should be going in the right direction as far as we know. I personally am ready to hit the ground running, doing fundraisers and everything. So as soon as I get the O.K. from Ty, I can do my job,” said Johnson.

We spoke with another person who is excited about the progress of the park.

“It’s another exciting component to the rebirth of Meridian. I think I mentioned in our conversation that when I moved back from DC and I saw borders going down the road, I thought, wow, we really are turning a corner. That’s progress, and I’m excited that the city has committed to the idea. We’re working through the process right now, but a clean, safe environment for something like an all-wheel park is a winner for this community, and it’s just another part of the rebirth of downtown,” said skate advocate, Jerome Trahan.

Skateboarding could be a sport added to the State Games with the possible addition of a skate park in Meridian.

The food truck park has been open since May 2. The owner, Jimmy Copeland, gave a statement about the progress of the park.

He said, “The challenge has been to get food truck vendors to commit to a schedule that will allow the public to be informed of their availability. Consistency is the key to success!” We welcome any truck vendors that would like to come and park.”

