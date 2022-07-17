Advertisement

Beauvoir’s Coastfest Car Show draws hundreds of participants, spectators

Beauvoir's 4th annual Coastfest car show drew hundreds of participants and visitors.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The temperatures were hot and the rides were cool at the 4th annual Coastfest Car Show, one of the biggest fundraisings for Beauvoir.

The premise of this car show is simple.

Here, you mix history...with history.

“It’s history in a couple of different ways: history in a place where it’s being held, and the history of the old American muscle,” said Lucedale resident Craig Wilson.

Wilson and his wife Tami don’t own a classic car, but they have an eye for them.

“Oh, I just like all the work,” he said. “I appreciate the work that’s gone into restoring the vehicles and the pride people take in them.”

And there were plenty of cars to check out. In only its fourth year, the Coastfest drew 125 registrations.

Todd Hansen is among them.

“Yeah, it’s traditionally a beautiful location, of course with the Live oaks and the Jefferson Davis home and photos,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. We really have a really good turnout here every year.”

Kitsaa Stevens, Beauvoir Director of Development and Programs, said that pays off.

“We’re kind of in between when school’s starting and the summer’s ending, so it’s a little bump in the cash-flow there,” she said.

She added it makes good marketing.

“We enjoy doing it, and the folks love to come,” Stevens said. “And they get to park their cars underneath the beautiful trees and have that view. Beauvoir: beautiful view...it gets a lot of folks to come to the property that might not think, ‘Oh, I need to go down there, but they’re having a car show. Let’s go.’ "

That’s exactly what Christopher Payton and his family said. And finding this favorite model was the topper.

“I wanted to see some classic cars,” he said. “I’m an old-school car guy at heart. I’m a die-hard 1970 Chevelle and I obviously love Camaros. This is a ‘67 right here. So, far, for me, it’s the most beautiful car out here. I’m all about it.”

But for him, the setting steals the show.

“It’s unbelievable to learn about the history,” he said. “See the library and just take it all in. The fact that you can do that here today, on this day, is awesome.”

The number of registrants is the biggest it’s been in two years.

The largest number was 207.

