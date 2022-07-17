Hot and steamy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It is defiantly a common theme as we get into the heart of summer where mother nature loves to leave her heater on all day. I love to be the one to give you some good news because some relief is on the way in a form or a frontal boundary. This frontal boundary will move in Monday afternoon, and it will bring some nice showers and thunderstorms to our area to help cool us off. Feel like temperatures earlier in the day will be above 100 degrees so even though that hasn’t prompted us to be put into a heat advisory it’s still going to be a hot one until the rain cools us off.

Tuesday and into next weekend we will most likely be put into a heat advisory as we could see feel like temperatures around 105 degrees. It’s very important that you stay weather aware as the heat will be an issue if you are doing any outdoor activity. It will be the same story just on different days as the rest of the week we will see similar temperatures and that chance for a stray shower and thunderstorm.

Tropical Update: the Atlantic is quiet, but we do have Hurricane Estelle off in the Eastern Pacific heading away from land.

