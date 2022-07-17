Advertisement

Lamar County woman wins DYW crown

Lamar County's Sophie Pitts was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Saturday night...
Lamar County's Sophie Pitts was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Saturday night in Meridian.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Miss Hospitality wasn’t the only young woman crowned Saturday night.

After three nights of competition at Evangel Temple, Sophie Pitts from Lamar County was named “2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi.”

In addition to taking home the coveted title she also claimed awards in the talent and fitness categories and won a preliminary award in self-expression.

Pitts said this past week, she’s learned to be patient in order to be her best self, and that DYW program was a great way for a young women to gain confidence.

“In order to be my best self, I have to be my personal best and not what other people (think), not their personal best,” Pitts said. “I really have to work within myself to be my best, but I can’t wait to inspire other people to join the program and participate in Distinguished Young Woman.

“I would tell them if you don’t try, you never know. It’s really been a great confidence builder for me and I think that’s great for any young woman to have, (something) to build their confidence up, and this is a great program to do that.”

Pitts will spend the next year in preparation before heading to Mobile, Ala., to compete for the title of “Distinguished Young Women of America.”

Preliminary Awards

Friday night

Self Expression

  • Pearl River County – Leah Cacioppo
  • Jones County – Micah Hill
  • Lamar County – Sophie Pitts
  • Pascagoula – Kennedy Williams

Talent

  • Madison County – Marisa Davidson
  • Rankin County – Sloan Berry
  • Hinds County – Alena Trotter
  • Lauderdale County – Ava Temple

Scholastics

  • Smith County – Haidyn Houston
  • Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan
  • Petal – Laci Pitts
  • Madison County – Marisa Davidson

Fitness

  • Lauderdale County – Ava Temple
  • Harrison County – Madeline Henderson
  • Pearl River County – Leah Cacioppo
  • Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan

Saturday Night

Top 10

  • Lauderdale County – Ava Temple
  • Petal – Laci Pitts
  • Pascagoula – Kennedy Williams
  • East Jackson County – Caitlin McCullough
  • Lamar County – Sophie Pitts
  • Pearl River County – Leah Cacioppo
  • Madison County – Marisa Davidson
  • Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan
  • Rankin County – Sloan Berry
  • Lafayette County - Keira Serrano

Top five

  • Distinguished Young Woman of MS 2023: Lamar County – Sophie Pitts
  • First Alternate: Rankin County – Sloan Berry
  • Second Alternate: Starkville – Katelyn Kaplan
  • Third Alternate: Lauderdale County - Ava Temple

Individual awards

  • “Be Your Best Self” Award: Hinds County – Alena Trotter
  • Beth Finch Memorial “Spirit” Award: Winston County – Sadie Stevenson
  • Overall Fitness Award: Lamar County – Sophie Pitts
  • Overall Self-Expression Award: South Lowndes County - Hailey Pushis
  • Overall Talent Award: Lamar County - Sophie Pitts
  • Overall Scholastic Award: Rankin County - Sloan Berry

Copyright 2022 WDAM.

