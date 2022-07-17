Advertisement

Large crowd comes out for 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo

(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo was back in the Capital City this weekend.

Hundreds poured into the Mississippi Fairgrounds to be a part of the fun-filled event.

For many who came out, they’ve attended the rodeo for years and are happy to continue their tradition by coming out to the event again this year.

Those in attendance were cheering, grooving, and having a good time.

Each spectator had different parts of the rodeo that they say stood out to them the most during the rodeo.

“The fellowshipping with everybody first of all, and then we actually love to see the bull riding, and we like to see the little children on the relay races,” said Regina Collins, who was one of the hundreds attending the rodeo.

“I like all of it,” said Gary Dupree, who traveled from Louisiana to be a part of the rodeo. “I mean, everything about it is a family event, so I mean, how can you not enjoy a family event where the oldest to the youngest, no specific part of it, just enjoying it all.”

“We put a lot of manpower, and we put a lot of logistics into the security phase and the planning for the event, and we are just thankful that it turned out the way that it has,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “Everybody is in place, and it is a well security event this evening.”

There was an increased police presence during this weekend’s event.

The Jackson and Capital Police Departments, as well as the Hinds County Sheriff’s Departments were on scene, both indoors and outdoors, providing security.

The sheriff said no injuries have been reported at the rodeo.

