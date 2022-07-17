Meridian girls basketball team gets state championship rings.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team finally got their state championship rings after winning the first ever 6A girls basketball state championship back in March.

The team came back together at Meridian High’s auditorium and held an entire ceremony to receive their state championship rings.

“I said ooh lord!” said Debreasha Faulkner. “I mean it’s like, I expected it because it’s coach Faulkner and I know she is going to go all the way out for us and so when I saw I was like wow! We did this.”

A lot of detail went into designing the rings. Coach Faulkner included 18 diamonds for the 18 players on the team. She used inspiration from the Lakers 2020 NBA Championship. The side also had the players names engraved on them. Coach did surprise the the girls by handing them their jerseys that they won their state championship in. But she added to it by having their names put on them as well as 2022 6A state champions.

Head coach Deneisha Faulkner said, “Very special team. You know you’ve been to our games and you see how the girls are. The energy that they bring and the biggest thing is i wanted everyone to understand that it took all 18 players and all 18 players played a major roll in this years success and we wanted to do something that we could remember that 20 years from now.”

The players ended the night with a Sneaker Ball at the Glass House where they got to dance and celebrate one more time.

