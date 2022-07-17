Advertisement

Voter Registration Drive in Lisman, Alabama

Today the town of Lisman Alabama hosted a voter registration drive in hopes of bringing in...
Today the town of Lisman Alabama hosted a voter registration drive in hopes of bringing in people young and old to help them register to vote.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the town of Lisman Alabama hosted a voter registration drive in hopes of bringing in people young and old to help them register to vote. Their only goal was not just to help them register but also to help educate the people around the community about how to be educated voters. The event was organized by some young adults in Lisman in hopes of making their area a better place and more educated on their voting rights.

We talked with one young advocate about what this meant to her and how she wants to help the community.

“It means a lot to me because a lot of people do not really include the young people in voting or going to talk to them about voting. So, it is important to me that we get everyone included in who is running for certain offices and learn more about the candidates, so we know we are picking the right people.”

They do plan to do more events just like this to help educate the public and teach them more about politics.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall
3 suspects in custody after attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 15, 2022
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting on Sunshine Rd.
Shooting investigation underway in Lauderdale County
I-20/59 MDOT project
MDOT I-20/59 project continues in Meridian
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

K-9s are helping keep The World Games 2022 safe.
K-9s helping to keep The World Games safe
Byars Furniture Company closing after 69 years
Byars Furniture Company in Philadelphia closing after 69 years
Today the butler police department hosted a block party to help bring the community closer to...
Butler Block Party
x
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help