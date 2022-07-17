Voter Registration Drive in Lisman, Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the town of Lisman Alabama hosted a voter registration drive in hopes of bringing in people young and old to help them register to vote. Their only goal was not just to help them register but also to help educate the people around the community about how to be educated voters. The event was organized by some young adults in Lisman in hopes of making their area a better place and more educated on their voting rights.

We talked with one young advocate about what this meant to her and how she wants to help the community.

“It means a lot to me because a lot of people do not really include the young people in voting or going to talk to them about voting. So, it is important to me that we get everyone included in who is running for certain offices and learn more about the candidates, so we know we are picking the right people.”

They do plan to do more events just like this to help educate the public and teach them more about politics.

