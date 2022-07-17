Advertisement

Woman charged with fraud after stealing money through app

Jennifer Alvarez
Jennifer Alvarez(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County woman has been arrested on several charges of  fraud.

Authorities say 42-year-old Jennifer Diana Alvarez was cleaning a home for a relative and was using that person’s information to steal money through an app.

They say she stole varying amounts of money between the months of December and March.

The total amount was under $5,000.

She now faces four counts of fraud and has a bond of $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall
3 suspects in custody after attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Byars Furniture Company closing after 69 years
Byars Furniture Company in Philadelphia closing after 69 years
Diamond Dreams founder, Michele Maxey, hugs Neshoba Central student athlete and Ole Miss...
Neshoba Central graduate and Ole Miss softball commit, Tenly Grisham, helps the Diamond Dream receive a $1,000 grant
I-20/59 MDOT project
MDOT I-20/59 project continues in Meridian

Latest News

Crain became the first Miss Hospitality from Hernando in the program's 73-year history.
Meeting Hannah Grace Crain: 2022′s Miss Hospitality
Lamar County's Sophie Pitts was crowned Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Saturday night...
Lamar County woman wins DYW crown
Voter Registration Drive
Butler Block Party