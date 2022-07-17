Woman charged with fraud after stealing money through app

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County woman has been arrested on several charges of fraud.

Authorities say 42-year-old Jennifer Diana Alvarez was cleaning a home for a relative and was using that person’s information to steal money through an app.

They say she stole varying amounts of money between the months of December and March.

The total amount was under $5,000.

She now faces four counts of fraud and has a bond of $60,000.

