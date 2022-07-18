18-wheeler crash causes lanes closures on I-20 west of Meridian
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were closed Monday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned.
The accident happened between Lost Gap and Meridian. One lane was reopened but traffic was still moving slowly near Exit 129.
No injuries were immediately reported.
The 18-wheeler was hauling fans. LEMA Director Odie Barrett said cleanup may take a few hours. Anyone coming into Meridian from Jackson may take the Lost Gap exit.
