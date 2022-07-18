Advertisement

Crimenet 07_18_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Howard D. Jenkins.

Jenkins is a 50-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the Circuit Court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Jenkins can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

