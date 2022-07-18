Democratic leaders call for special session to repeal Alabama’s 2019 abortion ban

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Democratic leaders today spoke about the 2019 Alabama abortion ban that went into affect following the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade. It’s the bill that prohibits anybody from receiving an abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. It also allows any doctor who performs an abortion in the state to be charged with a Class-A felony which could carry the sentence of life imprisonment.

“Today I join my colleague, Representative [Anthony] Daniels in calling for the governor to convene a special legislative session,” said Representative Laura Hall. “Because we stand for Alabama women and we stand for you.”

That was the call to action for a small crowd in downtown Huntsville.

Hall and Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels both took the podium, calling for Governor Kay Ivey to repeal Alabama’s 2019 Abortion Ban. Dr. Sanithia Williams, a guest speaker and obstetrician, says there is a misconception amongst the public. She says many people believe abortion-care is only for unwanted pregnancies, but instead insists they are for miscarriage-care as well.

“This affects all pregnancies,” Williams started. “One-in-three women will potential have a miscarriage and so it’s really important for folks to realize that this ban is dangerous for all pregnant people.”

Rep. Daniels named a plethora of dilemmas he deemed more important than taking away a woman’s reproductive right to an abortion, citing issues such as Alabama’s high maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rates.

“We talk about giving people second chances and really want to help rehabilitate people. Folks, we got a lot of other problems in this state,” he said. “When are we going to care about the ones that are born? If we cared as much about the ones that we claim to be unborn, when are going to care about the ones that are born as well?”

If lawmakers do not overturn the abortion ban, the only exception for an abortion is when the mother’s life is in danger. It’s a provision that Democratic leaders say is not clearly defined. They want community members to call public officials and lawmakers and urge them to push for a special legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.