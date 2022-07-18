Advertisement

Dorothy Mae Williams

Dorothy Mae Williams
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A celebration of life service for Dorothy Mae Williams, 69, of the Ararat Community will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler with Pastor Jon Brown officiating.

Ms. Dorothy passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler. She was born July 6, 1953, in Butler, Alabama.

She was such a precious soul that loved her family, especially her grandbabies and always thought of others before herself. She was loved so much and is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Rose Ann Gourgues; and Michelle Jackson (Randall); 2 grandchildren, Jordan Sikes (Justin) and Gabe Gourgues; 3 step grandchildren, Jordan Jackson; Christian Jackson West (Casey); and Brandon Jackson (Hannah); 2 great grandchildren, Lakyn Sikes and River Sikes; 5 step great grandchildren; 5 step-sisters, Wilma Mazingo, Louise Mazingo, Deborah Mazingo, Marcia Turner, and Jackie Gibson; special friends, Donna Robinson and Brenda Jones.

Preceded in death by father, Otis E. Carney Sr.; mother, Sadie Mae Mazingo: step-father Joseph Milton Mazingo; brothers, Otis E. Carney Jr. and Paul E. Carney; step-brother, Joseph Mazingo; grandson, Sheldon Gourgues; step-granddaughter, Heidi Jackson.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Gabe Gourgues, Justin Sikes, Jordan Jackson, Randall Jackson, John Gourgues, and Jimmy Huckeba.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral in Butler.

