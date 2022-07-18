Advertisement

Family of two-year-old with leukemia seeks help from blood donors

This form of leukemia keeps her from walking.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old Coast girl is fighting every day with her rare blood cancer and needs your help.

Amora Swanier overcame being born prematurely at four pound and is now jumping a new hurdle. Amora was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, or A.L.L. for short, back in May. This form of leukemia keeps her from walking.

While Amora has made some improvements, she still needs assistance. Family and friends are organizing a blood drive next week so she and others with blood conditions can receive the proper treatment.

“From May 18 to June 3, it’s a lot of women, moms that’s in there that children gotta get blood to,” said Alicia Burton, Amora’s mother. “She’s not the only one. We want blood, not just for her, but for everyone that can use it. It’s four-month-old babies in there, one-month-old babies in there. [Amora’s] only two.”

The blood drive is on July 23 at Empowerment Center at First Missionary Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis.

