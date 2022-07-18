Advertisement

Gas prices continue dipping in Mississippi, Alabama

Gas prices down again for a 5th straight week.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Gasoline prices in Mississippi have fallen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices are 45.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.26 a gallon higher than a year ago. Alabama’s average is at $4.07 a gallon.

The national average is also down significantly, falling 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week to an average price of $4.51. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago but is $1.35 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

GasBuddy said the national average declined for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant in years.

The national average price of diesel is down 10.8 cents a gallon in the last week to $5.54.

