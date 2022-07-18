Advertisement

Howard Miskelly, patriarch of Miskelly family, passes away at 96

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Howard Miskelly, the patriarch of the Miskelly family, has died at the age of 96.

According to his obituary, Miskelly passed away peacefully on July 16.

Howard Miskelly is the father of Tommy, Oscar and Chip Miskelly, whose business, Miskelly Furniture, is one of the most recognizable operations in the state and one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the country.

Miskelly and his wife, Ann, moved to Okolona, Mississippi, in 1952, where they opened Howard’s Department Store. They owned and operated the business for 40 years.

Although he did not have any ownership in Miskelly Furniture, according to Chip Miskelly, Howard Miskelly was encouraging and helped his sons in any way he could.

Chip said his father was a strong Christian, teaching Sunday school for decades. He was a deacon at First Baptist Okolona and served as an Elder at First Presbyterian in West Point.

“His passion in life was influencing, inspiring and helping people in any way that he could,” Chip said. “That was his legacy that he left for us to continue.”

During his life, Miskelly was appointed to the Veterans Administration Board, served on the board for Mississippi School for The Deaf and Blind, and was the President of the Mississippi Retail Association.

A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Okolona on Monday, July 18, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

A celebration of Howard’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist West Point with visitation preceding the funeral from 9:30 - 11:00 am.

