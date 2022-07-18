Advertisement

Love Out Loud is out in the community

Love Out Loud at Highland Park
Love Out Loud at Highland Park(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Love out Loud is back in action this summer.  Churches are sending students out into the city where help is needed the most.

Creating gift baskets, playing with kids, and cleaning buses are just a few of the things the Love Out Loud program does.  The week-long camp has sent over 300 volunteers to over 15 locations this year.

Each location has a particular assignment, the Agape group is working on creating gift baskets and goodie bags for local places like the Public Works department, schools, and even the local dialysis clinics.

Volunteers are also trying to make the community a better place is by offering assistance to groups like the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s just rewarding to get these kids outside. A lot of them are stuck in their homes, or they’re in school all day, and so being outside playing even though it’s hot out today, it’s still, we had a great time.”

Love Out Loud will be out in the community until Friday, July 22.

