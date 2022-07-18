Advertisement

Merrehope Mansion host architectural camp for kids

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Merrehope Mansion hosted a Build and Learn Camp this week where students were able to learn about architecture and the importance of preserving historical buildings in the Queen City.

Brejenn Allen, the Program Manager at Merrehope, says students were able to learn about architecture from professionals in the field who then helped the students create mini structures out of cardboard.

“So, that was the idea behind this project is getting kids and their parents involved with preserving Meridian’s beautiful architecture. We had the kids get together Tuesday for three hours. They engaged with some lecturers and different professionals in architecture here in Meridian and from Jackson. Then we put everything together Friday and we are here now unveiling the village,” said Allen.

One student described what she learned and enjoyed most about the camp.

“When you build a building, you can’t just start building it, you have to sketch out everything you have to make to be able to paint them. I love painting,” said Adalynn Nelson, a camp attendee.

Another student explained what motivated him to learn more about architecture.

“My dad and my grandparents are both carpenters. They do a bunch of remodeling in old houses. That’s the reason I wanted to come to have a better understanding to be able to help them,” said John Kitchens, a camp attendee.

The program manager hopes the camp sparks the younger generation’s interest in the historical buildings.

“It’s always a joy to be able to pass our knowledge on to younger kids because they are our future. They will be taking care of these buildings. We are infusing this history into them. So, they can take it forward with them and be able to learn from it, create change in our city and throughout the world,” said Allen.

Students from 15 schools, including home-schooled students participated in the camp.

Each camp attendee received a certificate for completing the program making them certified junior architects.

