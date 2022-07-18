Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny P. Roberson will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, July 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dale Moore and Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Roberson passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Johnny P. Roberson was born on February 22, 1934 in Toomsuba, Mississippi and resided most of his childhood in Marion. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. While stationed in England he met and married the love of his life Valerie Turrell Roberson in 1956 sharing 66 years of marriage. After 21 years of service in the Air Force, he returned to Meridian. He attended Meridian Junior College and Mississippi State University Extension graduating in 1980. He spent the rest of his working career at the United States Postal Service ending his service as the Maintenance Supervisor for the Meridian Post Office as well as the serving as the president of the Postal Credit Union.

Johnny was a lifelong member of Marion United Methodist Church serving in many capacities including Treasurer. He served his community as a member of Russell Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, coached Little League and Dixie Youth Baseball and managed the Bethel United Methodist Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.

He is survived by his wife Valerie Roberson, daughter Sharon LeJeune-Fisher (Christopher), son Michael Roberson (Ellen), grandchildren Leslie LeJeune Solomon (Justin), Kate Roberson-Junquera (Max) and John Roberson (Jennifer), great grandchildren Jackson Solomon and Laurel Solomon as well as many nieces and nephews.

Johnny is preceded in death by his father, Julian P. Roberson and mother, Dorcas Clarice Wood Roberson, his brother, Thomas Roberson and sister, Joan Roberson Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Marion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 17, Marion, Mississippi, 39342.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Roberson Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the funeral home prior to funeral rites.

