Funeral Services for Mrs. Marie “Tootsie” Herrington will be held Monday July 18, 2022 at 11:00 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Little Rock, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev.’s Bart Herrington, Andrew Black and Lin Chesney officiated.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Herrington, 91, passed away Friday July 15, 2022 at J.G. Alexander Nursing Center in Union.

Survivors include:

1 Son: Larry B. Herrington and wife Rita of Pearl

1 Daughter: Dale Burton of Little Rock

7 Grandchildren: Christopher Bart Herrington and wife Kortney, Serie Marie Steward and husband Ray, Nicholas Duane Herrington and wife Mandy, Richard Burton and wife Julie, Dustin Burton and wife Robin, Kristal Marie Burton, Victoria Rachelle Blalock and husband Scott

15 great grandchildren: Lee, Aiden, Wyatt, Joel, Justin, Meghan, jack, Katie Belle, David, Ethan, Olivia, John Thomas, Duster, Todd, Stephen.

3 great-great- grand children: Daxton, Dawson, Kristi Marie

1 Brother-in-law: Marcus Herrington, Sr. and wife Linda Sue Gomillion.

Mrs. Tootsie is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Herrington; one son, Chris Herrington; son-in-law, Randy Burton; one granddaughter, Christy Kay Herrington; parents, Roger and Bessie Rush; one sister, Nell Munn and one brother, Sonny Rush.

Pallbearers: Nick Herrington, Richard Burton, Dustin Burton, Marcus Herrington, Jr., Duster Allgood, David Burton.

Mrs. Tootsie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served in many capacities over the years. She was a retired Postmaster of The United States Postal Service and a member of the Newton County Historical Society.

The Family request in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Samaritans Purse.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home
PO Box 119
Union, MS 39365

www.millingfuneralhome.net