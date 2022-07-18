Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Nova Illane Crocker will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Charlie Laird officiating and comments by Stanley Rawson. Interment rites will immediately follow at Tinnin Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Crocker, age 84, of Meridian, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Nova was born on January 11, 1938 to Leo Singleton and Florence Olivia Rawson Tisdale in Meridian. She was a Christian and member of Andrew Chapel Church. For 30 years, Mrs. Crocker worked in the Cafeteria for Northeast Elementary School.

Survivors include her children, Lorri Tonya Cullum (David Keith, Sr) and Zane Derek Crocker (Laura Lee); grandchildren, David Keith Cullum, Jr. (Val), Kody Brooks Cullum, Conner Brett Cullum, Emma Claire Crocker, and Abby Elaine Crocker; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Grace Cullum and Hayden Chase Cullum; one brother, Synn Doll Tisdale; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Gerald Crocker, Sr., children, Gregory Seals Crocker and Johnny Gerald Crocker, Jr., her parents, and eight siblings.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Pallbearers will be Keith Cullum, Kody Cullum, Conner Cullum, Scott Tisdale, Colton Tisdale, and David Tisdale.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Mrs. Crocker asks that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Crocker be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

