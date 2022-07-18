Funeral services for Ms. Lavon Newton, 74, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Gaston officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Lavon passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Choctaw Health & Rehabilitation in Butler. She was born August 4, 1947, in Gilbertown, Alabama. She worked 31 years at Vanity Fair and 22 years at Rush Health System.

After retiring, Lavon often filled her days enjoying her many visits with her friends at the Chatter Box and her fun, adventurous trips to Missouri with her niece, Rachael.

She loved God more than anything in her life, and her church family meant the world to her. She was a faithful member of Lusk Baptist Church, but she had many friends at both Lusk Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. Lavon may have never had children of her own, but she had so much love to share and was like a mother and doted over her nephews and great nieces. She is truly leaving a great void in the hearts of all those who loved and knew her.

Survivors include her nephews, Roy Copeland (Rachael); Jason Newton; and Michael Newton (Jess); great nieces, Addyson Copeland, Emma Marshall Copeland, Gabby Newton, Arianna Newton, Esme Newton, and Brooklyn Newton; brother-in-law, Marshall “Hotshot” Copeland; special friends, Ann Baxter, Donna Fuller, Diane Barlow, Ruby Singley, Leona Gibson, and Mrs. Ruth Gibson’s Sunday School Class at Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, McRoy Newton and Bernice Mosley Newton; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Carol Newton; and sister, Ann Copeland.

Serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Tindle, Tommy Dailey, David Gibson, Roger Williamson, William Newton, and Eddie Pittman. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Joe Wayne Gibson, Jerry Barlow, and Franklin Baxter.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.