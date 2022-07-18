Advertisement

New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway

The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.

Business owners talked about how drivers will not be able to make a complete U-turn, or turn into some businesses, when the four medians are added. One of the business owners gave us permission to use a video of them demonstrating how you cannot make a U-turn.

The owner of the Sewing and Vacuum Center, Alison Slayton, came up with what she thinks could be a solution to solve this problem.

“The purpose of our complaint is the 2 medians in the middle are going to cause a tremendous amount of problems. Traffic can only go north or south, and it can’t change directions, without finding someplace to make that U-turn that’s illegal that the city says there’s no problem to make that legal. Then if it’s legal, it can’t be done. We’ve tried it. We get in the car and get in the middle lane. We try to make that U-turn and you cannot make it without backing your car up and going back forward,” said Slayton.

Meanwhile, the project is progressing. The sidewalk starting at the 22nd Avenue Bridge is nearly complete.

