Rep. Sewell to host live telephone town hall

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama’s 7th congressional district will continue her ‘Congress in Your Community’ tour with a live telephone town hall Tuesday, July 19, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Constituents are invited to share their views and concerns and hear updates on what is happening in Congress. Sewell’s office said topics will include the congresswoman’s work to fight inflation, reduce gun violence, rebuild infrastructure, expand access to broadband and bring more jobs and opportunities to Alabama.

An update on the COVID-19 pandemic will be given by Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer. The hour-long event will conclude with a Q&A session during which Sewell and her guests will take questions directly from constituents.

Constituents are encouraged to register in advance here to receive a callback Tuesday. You may also join by calling 877-353-4701 at the time of the event.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.