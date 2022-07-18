Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Natchez.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting occurred while officers responded to a suicide call. No officers, they say, were injured.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the outlet that the victim was taken to Merit Health and that their condition was unknown.

