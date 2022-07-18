Advertisement

Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Natchez.

The incident happened early Monday morning near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting occurred while officers responded to a suicide call. No officers, they say, were injured.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the outlet that the victim was taken to Merit Health and that their condition was unknown.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Byars Furniture Company closing after 69 years
Byars Furniture Company in Philadelphia closing after 69 years
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall
3 suspects in custody after attempted robbery at Uptown Meridian Mall

Latest News

SEC Logo
2022 SEC Football Media Days kick off Monday
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20
18-wheeler crash causes lanes closures on I-20 west of Meridian
Level 1, marginal risk
There is a low-end risk for severe weather Monday
Merrehope Mansion hosts architectural camp for kids