South Mississippi’s Hayden Dunhurst and Brad Cumbest selected in MLB Draft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the second day of the MLB Draft, more South Mississippi talent found new homes.

On the first day George County’s Logan Tanner was selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

First off the board on the second day was Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst. The Ole Miss catcher was selected in the fifth round to the Kansas City Royals.

With the 175th pick, the @Royals select @OleMissBSB catcher Hayden Dunhurst, No. 155 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/Vpb66VBrPo pic.twitter.com/uCICWkj3EC — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

Next off the board in the ninth round was former East Central Hornet Brad Cumbest. The Mississippi State outfielder was selected by the Colorado Rockies.

With the 266th pick, the @Rockies select @HailStateBB outfielder Brad Cumbest, No. 173 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/Vpb66VBrPo pic.twitter.com/SS7Yp9rLTx — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

The MLD Draft runs through Tuesday.

