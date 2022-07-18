Advertisement

South Mississippi’s Hayden Dunhurst and Brad Cumbest selected in MLB Draft

Graphic
Graphic(slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the second day of the MLB Draft, more South Mississippi talent found new homes.

On the first day George County’s Logan Tanner was selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

First off the board on the second day was Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst. The Ole Miss catcher was selected in the fifth round to the Kansas City Royals.

Next off the board in the ninth round was former East Central Hornet Brad Cumbest. The Mississippi State outfielder was selected by the Colorado Rockies.

Sample HTML block

The MLD Draft runs through Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Byars Furniture Company closing after 69 years
Byars Furniture Company in Philadelphia closing after 69 years

Latest News

Sideline View with Dale McKee
SEC Logo
2022 SEC Football Media Days kick off Monday
MSU's Logan Tanner and Landon Sims get drafted in 2022 MLB draft.
Two Mississippi State baseball players get drafted in 2023 MLB draft
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major