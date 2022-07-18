Suspect faces multiple drug charges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made what it called a major drug arrest Friday. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said 51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school, 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.

Calhoun said Franklin was arrested at his home after a months-long investigation between the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Franklin’s bond on all counts was a combined $400,000. He has bonded out of jail.

