There is a low-end risk for severe weather today

Level 1, marginal risk
Level 1, marginal risk(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting off the week with more showers and storms. Kemper, Neshoba, and parts of Sumter, Lauderdale, and Newton county are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather the threat is low, but damaging winds are possible. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as storms move through the area.

We are expecting our high temperature to be around to lower 90s, with overnight lows in the 70s.  So, we remain seasonable with our high and low temperatures.

Rain chances stick around until tomorrow. We get a break from the rain on Wednesday, before showers and storms return for the rest of the week.

