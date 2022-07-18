Advertisement

Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Byars Furniture Company closing after 69 years
Byars Furniture Company in Philadelphia closing after 69 years

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama’s 7th congressional district will continue her ‘Congress in...
Rep. Sewell to host live telephone town hall
Mari Jo Planas and Everardo Munoz said their daughter, Amiliana-Rose Navarro Romero, was...
Grieving parents believe stillborn baby’s remains were thrown away at funeral home
A well-known field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things”, on the edge of...
‘It gives a whole other perspective to art’: 12-year-old helps build ‘Stranger Things’ field mural
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman