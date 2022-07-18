Advertisement

Two Mississippi State baseball players get drafted in 2023 MLB draft

MSU's Logan Tanner and Landon Sims get drafted in 2022 MLB draft.
MSU's Logan Tanner and Landon Sims get drafted in 2022 MLB draft.(Mississippi State Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State baseball players, Landon Sims and Logan Tanner get drafted in 2023 MLB draft.

Right handed pitcher, Landon Sims, was drafted 34th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sims had a career high of 13 strikeouts against Long Beach State to open the season. He had a total ERA of 1.82 from the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.

Catcher, Logan Tanner, was drafted 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

