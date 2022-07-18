Two Mississippi State baseball players get drafted in 2023 MLB draft

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State baseball players, Landon Sims and Logan Tanner get drafted in 2023 MLB draft.

Right handed pitcher, Landon Sims, was drafted 34th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sims had a career high of 13 strikeouts against Long Beach State to open the season. He had a total ERA of 1.82 from the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined.

Catcher, Logan Tanner, was drafted 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.