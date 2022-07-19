Advertisement

5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men. (KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 18, 2022
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court
A 10-year-old Ukrainian checkers master is taking on all challengers to support her country and...
Checkers champion, 10, raises money for Ukrainian army
Police say a good samaritan possilbly saved the lives of many when he shot a gunman who opened...
Good Samaritan shoots, kills man who opened fire at Indiana mall
Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and...
5 people hospitalized after Walmart shooting in Washington state