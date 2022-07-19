Advertisement

Democratic representatives officially ask for repeal of abortion law

By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican leadership to call a special session to repeal the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection Act.

In a letter sent exclusively to WSFA 12 News, House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Madison) cites Alabama’s rank of having the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the county as something that will be made worse by the state’s abortion law.

Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon the Governor Kay Ivey and...
Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon the Governor Kay Ivey and republican leadership to called a special session to repeal the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection act.(Alabama Democrats)

The law makes performing an abortion a Class A felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

In the letter, Daniels writes “our law will further traumatize children and other sexual assault victims by forcing them to give birth to the child of their assailant.”

In 2019 when the then HB314 was being debated, Daniels offered an amendment to the law to include those exceptions but it was voted down 72-26. He says this is why they ask for a repeal, instead of a compromise.

“It wasn’t a compromise that was those open they were open to in 2019,” said Daniels. “Apparently, this wasn’t important in 2019. And I’ve not seen any urgency for anyone to call a special session even to repeal the rape and incest exception, to include the rape and incest protection. So there’s apparently there’s no appetite for individuals to compromise.”

Ivey’s Communications Director, Gina Maiola, released a statement that reads:

“There will not be a special session on the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection Act. Governor Ivey has made her position on this clear, and that is that she wanted to see this 2019 law enacted.”

Daniels says he hopes the governor will not ignore the petition calling for the repeal of the law.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway

Latest News

Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Local mother speaks out about crime in Meridian
Local mother speaks out about crime in Meridian
Man shot near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian
Man shot near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian
Phyllis Hearn Chapman said a shortage of officers is the most serious challenge for the...
Local mother speaks out about crime in Meridian