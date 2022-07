CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was found dead Monday after apparently drowning.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 66-year-old Brad Toney was found in a creek on his property off County Road 250.

Toney was located next to his truck, which was also in the creek. An autopsy is being performed to verify the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.