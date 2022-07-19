First Alert: Dangerous Heat Wed. / Severe Risk Thu.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a lot of monitor weather-wise this week. The mercury will spike on Wednesday... reaching the mid-upper 90s. So, temps will be a little above the average, plus it’ll remain very muggy with dew points in the 70s. Expect heat index values to range between 105-110 degrees... prompting a Heat Advisory for our area. Make sure to follow heat safety guidelines: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Rain will be hard to find on Wednesday, but we’re expecting scattered showers & storms by Thursday ahead of a front that’ll stall north of us. Based on the atmospheric set-up that day, damaging wind will be a big concern. So, there’s a Slight Risk ( level 2 out of 5) for severe weather... mainly in the afternoon & evening. So, have ways of getting alerts. The benefit of more clouds & rain will be slightly lower temps (low 90s).

Friday, the stalled front will remain in our region. It could keep trigger a few more showers & storms as we wrap up the workweek. However, the front will fizzle by Saturday, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will build back in. We’re expecting less rain for your weekend plans, but it’ll surely be hot with mid 90s by Sunday.

Next week, seasonably hot summer weather will continue.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.