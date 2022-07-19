Advertisement

The heat is cranking back up

How to beat the heat
How to beat the heat(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday! We are dealing with some early morning showers and storms still lingering in the area. Once those showers are out of the way we are in store for a very beautiful day.

Our high temperature for today will be near the mid 90s. With overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a hot day ahead also, so you want to continue to practice heat safety tips. Today will be a great day to dip into the pool. There is very minimum rainfall for us over the next two days.

Rain chances increase on Thursday bringing us some severe storms over the area. These storms leave us in a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Storm team 11 will continue to keep you all updated as storms move through the area that evening.

