Kemper County Arrest Report July 19, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Devante Vickers 07-17-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Devante Vickers 07-17-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg

Stevie Moore 07-16-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Stevie Moore 07-16-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Michael Gowdy 07-16-2022 Burglary-Breaking and Entering Dwelling House.jpg
Michael Gowdy 07-16-2022 Burglary-Breaking and Entering Dwelling House.jpg
07-14-2022 Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.jpg
07-14-2022 Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.jpg
Nathan Kirk 07-15-2022 Petit Larceny.jpg
Nathan Kirk 07-15-2022 Petit Larceny.jpg

