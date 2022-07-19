From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball

Advertisement

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names called as both former Golden Eagles will head to Major League Baseball.

Landon Harper is a Meridian native and attended Northeast Lauderdale high. The former Trojan will be heading to none other than the Atlanta Braves. Harper was selected in the 14th round.

Ben Ethridge is a Collinsville native and attended West Lauderdale high. Ethridge was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round.

Both of these players have been around each other since the beginning in the Lauderdale County school district and then got to play with each other at Southern Miss. Now, they both achieve their dreams and head to Major League Baseball.

