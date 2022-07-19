Local mother speaks out about crime in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is facing challenges such as the death of an officer, police shortage, and their main problem, which is the increase in crime. One local mother shares her thoughts on what she thinks needs to be done.

WTOK News 11 sat down with this mother who knows how it feels to lose a loved one due to gun violence. She said she is concern for the police department.

“Now police officers are getting killed. I think we just need more police officers, and they are not coming. I don’t think they are coming,” said local Phyllis Hearn Chapman.

Phyllis Hearn Chapman is holding the police department accountable for hiring more officers to portal her neighborhood.

“We used to see them riding up and down the street, but now we don’t see that. I just mainly stay in the house,” said Chapman.

Chapman is fed up with the killings in the city. She experienced the loss of her son Jerome Hearn in 2009 when he was shot to death.

“Over here in this section of town you hear a lot of gunshots. I called 911, and the dispatcher ask me if I would go outside to see if I could identify who shooting. I told her no I’m not going outside,” said Chapman.

She voiced her concerns about the shootings and what she thinks the city should be done.

“I know they said months ago that we needed about 90 something, police officers. That is a lot of police officers. I don’t know if they are not coming here because of the pay rate. We most definitely need more police officers,” said Chapman.

" I’m going to tell you like this. We have a lot of gangs around here. Once your child is in these gangs, it is hard to get your child off the streets. It is hard to get your child to come back home, go to school or take up a trade,” said Chapman.

She said that crime is getting out of hand.

" Officer Croom lost his life, and he has only been here for six months. Now police officers are getting killed,” said Chapman.

Chapman gives solutions to deter crime, such as more patrolling and increasing pay to help recruit officers.

A pay raise for police officers was passed by the city council this year. It raised the hourly pay by $2.50, translating to $5,000 more annually.

