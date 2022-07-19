Advertisement

Love Out Loud is hitting the streets of Meridian again

Picture of a bounce house
Picture of a bounce house(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Love Out Loud mission camp is still going strong throughout this week as they go out and give back to the community they all love.

On July 19, Love Out Loud donated lunch and 60 first aid kits to the Meridian Police Department as a thank you for the service. Another group was out at North Hills Manor, hosting a block party for its residents.

“Trying to find common ground and unity, in the fun things of life like snow cones, popcorn, hot dog and hamburgers, bounce house, but also sharing the love of Jesus kind of find that common ground with the everyday stuff and then letting them know how much God loves them and how much Jesus loves them and just trying to trying to show them that through just having fun,” said Student Minister at Northcrest Baptist Church, Caleb Monaghan.

Love Out Loud hopes that events like these leave a positive impact on the community, and they hope to have a positive impact beyond the work they do.

“What we really see during love out loud is we’re able to come together sometimes sometimes not everybody who had crossed paths every week on a normal week in the year, but it gives us a chance to come together with a common ground of wanting to see good and love across our city,” said Monaghan.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian

Latest News

A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian
Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sale of state’s only abortion clinic
Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sale of state’s only abortion clinic
This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $555 million
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting