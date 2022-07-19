Love Out Loud is hitting the streets of Meridian again

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Love Out Loud mission camp is still going strong throughout this week as they go out and give back to the community they all love.

On July 19, Love Out Loud donated lunch and 60 first aid kits to the Meridian Police Department as a thank you for the service. Another group was out at North Hills Manor, hosting a block party for its residents.

“Trying to find common ground and unity, in the fun things of life like snow cones, popcorn, hot dog and hamburgers, bounce house, but also sharing the love of Jesus kind of find that common ground with the everyday stuff and then letting them know how much God loves them and how much Jesus loves them and just trying to trying to show them that through just having fun,” said Student Minister at Northcrest Baptist Church, Caleb Monaghan.

Love Out Loud hopes that events like these leave a positive impact on the community, and they hope to have a positive impact beyond the work they do.

“What we really see during love out loud is we’re able to come together sometimes sometimes not everybody who had crossed paths every week on a normal week in the year, but it gives us a chance to come together with a common ground of wanting to see good and love across our city,” said Monaghan.

