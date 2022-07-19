Advertisement

MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(None)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning shooting on Monday is still being investigated in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, the department received a report of a shooting Monday around 2:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 North near the intersection on Chapparal Road.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, a teenager is currently in the hospital.

The teen’s condition is not known at this time.

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and MBI.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 18, 2022

Latest News

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $555 million
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday. (Photo...
Union native celebrates 101st birthday
Cong. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he has mild symptoms.
Rep Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19