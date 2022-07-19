MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning shooting on Monday is still being investigated in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, the department received a report of a shooting Monday around 2:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 North near the intersection on Chapparal Road.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, a teenager is currently in the hospital.

The teen’s condition is not known at this time.

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and MBI.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

