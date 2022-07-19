Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $555 million
Powerball jackpot now at $101 million; Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $238,000
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Excitement is growing as the Mega Millions® jackpot is raised to $555 million in advance of Tuesday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.
This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.
The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20, Powerball® drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million. Tuesday night’s drawings include the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $238,000.
