Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $555 million

Powerball jackpot now at $101 million; Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $238,000
This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching...
This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Excitement is growing as the Mega Millions® jackpot is raised to $555 million in advance of Tuesday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The jackpot for the Wednesday, July 20, Powerball® drawing is up to $101 million, with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million. Tuesday night’s drawings include the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $238,000.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 18, 2022

Latest News

The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday. (Photo...
Union native celebrates 101st birthday
Cong. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he has mild symptoms.
Rep Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19