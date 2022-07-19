Advertisement

Mr. Rickey D. Drake

Rickey D. Drake
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services Mr. Rickey D. Drake will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Paul Clayton officiating.  Burial will follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mr. Drake, 51, of Meridian, who died Friday, July 15, 2022 at Rush Foundation Hospital.  Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 18, 2022

Latest News

Mr. Bobbie Brewster
Mrs. Annie Dell Simmons
Jerry Wayne Blalock
Walter Thomas Hammack