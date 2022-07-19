Funeral services Mr. Rickey D. Drake will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Paul Clayton officiating. Burial will follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Drake, 51, of Meridian, who died Friday, July 15, 2022 at Rush Foundation Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

