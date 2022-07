Graveside service for Mrs. Annie Dell Simmons will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Simmons, 87, of Meridian, who died Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.