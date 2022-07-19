Funeral services for Mrs. Edna Massey will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Russell Baptist Church with the Reverends Steve Taylor and Jack Kern officiating. Interment will follow at Old Marion Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Massey, 77, of Russell, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland following a brief illness.

Mrs. Edna was the organist at Russell Baptist Church for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Russell Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a cosmetologist by trade and worked for over 20 years. She went on to work for the Medical Arts Surgical Group for over 30 years where she retired in 2020. Her favorite hobbies included the Antique Car Club, playing the piano, and most of all her role as Dada to her grandchildren.

Mrs. Edna is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Raymond Massey; her children Lisa Roberson (Jerry) and Lori Stuckey (Brian); grandchildren Josh Roberson (Kaytleen), Reagan Pogue (Noah), Paige Stuckey (Fiancé Dylan Allen), Allie Roberson, and Anna Lauren Stuckey; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Roberson. Brother-in-law Ronnie Massey (Ilene); sisters-in-law, Audrey Maskew, Katie Bragg, and Joyce White (Doug); special cousin Ann Calcote, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Massey is preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Huldah Westbrook; her mother and father-in-law, Lamar and Stella Massey; sisters-in-law Ardis Harper and Billie Jean Harper; and brother-in-law Rayford Massey.

The Massey family suggests memorials be made as donations to Russell Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Josh Roberson, Noah Pogue, Dylan Allen, Jerry Roberson, Brian Stuckey, and Dr. Willie Greer, with Ronnie Massey, Doug White, Sonny Spivey, Wayne Ainsworth, and Stanley Frazier serving as honorary pallbearers.

The Massey Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Russell Baptist Church, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

