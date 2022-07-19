Advertisement

Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian

A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian Tuesday afternoon.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a shooting that happened near the corner of 18th Street and 25th Avenue about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was shot in the stomach and rushed to a local hospital.

A witness told News 11 that they were speaking to the man just minutes before the shooting. The witness stepped inside their house to grab something, and while they were inside, heard what sounded like gunshots. When the neighbor came back outside, the man was clutching his stomach and asking the neighbor to call 911.

If you saw anything or have any information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian

Latest News

Picture of a bounce house
Love Out Loud is hitting the streets of Meridian again
Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sale of state’s only abortion clinic
Mississippi Center for Justice dismisses lawsuit following sale of state’s only abortion clinic
This is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with the largest jackpot reaching...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $555 million
The case is still being investigated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the...
MBI, Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating Monday morning shooting