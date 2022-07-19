Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a shooting that happened near the corner of 18th Street and 25th Avenue about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was shot in the stomach and rushed to a local hospital.

A witness told News 11 that they were speaking to the man just minutes before the shooting. The witness stepped inside their house to grab something, and while they were inside, heard what sounded like gunshots. When the neighbor came back outside, the man was clutching his stomach and asking the neighbor to call 911.

If you saw anything or have any information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.