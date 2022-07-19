Advertisement

Triple-digit heat index values are expected all week

It definitely feels like July
It definitely feels like July
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Summer in Southern Mississippi can definitely be a scorcher, and currently it’s meeting those expectations. Each day this week, highs will be near average (low-mid 90s) with it remaining tropical-like as dew points sit within the low 70s. The humidity is not our friend this time of year because it’s why it “feels” oppressively hot. Unfortunately, the heat & humidity will lead to heat index values ranging from 100-105 through Friday in our area...hotter to the west near Jackson. So, it’s important that you continue to follow heat safety tips: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Most days this week will bring a chance for showers & storms. It’ll be more hit & miss through Mid-week, but rain will become more scattered by Thursday and Friday as a front stalls just north of us. If you catch rain, it may very well be heavy and be accompanied by gusty winds & frequent lightning. Yet, rain can help knock the temps down by 10-20 degrees sometimes...bringing some brief relief.

An upper-level “heat dome” looks like it’s going to anchor itself over us this weekend into early next week. So, temps may spike a bit higher by Sunday & Monday...I’m talking about upper 90s for highs. Whew!

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

