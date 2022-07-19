Trojans announce Brock McKnight as new head baseball coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference to officially announce Brock McKnight as the new head coach for Trojan baseball.

McKnight arrives from Southeast Lauderdale, so he is very familiar with Northeast Lauderdale as not only as a coach, but as a player. McKnight is from Kosciusko and use to play against Northeast Lauderdale many times when he was in high school. During the conference, coach spoke about what it was about Northeast that was too good to turn down.

“In my opinion, Northeast is a sleeping giant. I’ve come over here, I played here when I was in high school and played different tournaments and things here and even come over last year and play with them and just seeing the people that they have brought into this school and seeing the people they associate themselves with and the kids, the support that they have. The facilities are top notch. When I got the phone call, it was a no brainer,” McKnight said.

Northeast currently gets ready for the 2022 football season, but with a new coach for the bullpen, high school baseball can’t get here fast enough.

