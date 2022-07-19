Advertisement

Trojans announce Brock McKnight as new head baseball coach

The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference to officially announce Brock McKnight...
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference to officially announce Brock McKnight as the new head coach for Trojan baseball.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference to officially announce Brock McKnight as the new head coach for Trojan baseball.

McKnight arrives from Southeast Lauderdale, so he is very familiar with Northeast Lauderdale as not only as a coach, but as a player. McKnight is from Kosciusko and use to play against Northeast Lauderdale many times when he was in high school. During the conference, coach spoke about what it was about Northeast that was too good to turn down.

“In my opinion, Northeast is a sleeping giant. I’ve come over here, I played here when I was in high school and played different tournaments and things here and even come over last year and play with them and just seeing the people that they have brought into this school and seeing the people they associate themselves with and the kids, the support that they have. The facilities are top notch. When I got the phone call, it was a no brainer,” McKnight said.

Northeast currently gets ready for the 2022 football season, but with a new coach for the bullpen, high school baseball can’t get here fast enough.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian

Latest News

Bill Clark recovering
‘Hardest decision I’ve ever had to make’: UAB head football coach Bill Clark retiring
Deion Sanders to donate half his salary to JSU to complete football facility
Graphic
South Mississippi’s Hayden Dunhurst and Brad Cumbest selected in MLB Draft
Sideline View with Dale McKee