Advertisement

Union native celebrates 101st birthday

Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday. (Photo...
Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday. (Photo submitted by Kim Jones)(Kim Jones)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday.

Thrash was born July 19, 1921, in Union. She married the love of her life, A.T. “Winkie” thrash in 1942. They have one daughter, Patsy Thrash Ridinger, two grandchildren, Kim Ridinger Jones and Casey Ridinger, and three great-grandchildren, Dakota Jane Ridinger, Carly Sue Ridinger, and Oliver Thomas Ridinger, who are the light her of eye.

Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday. (Photo...
Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday. (Photo submitted by Kim Jones)(Kim Jones)

Thrash has lived most of her life in Meridian and is now at Aldersgate Retirement Community. She is a member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Alvarez
Woman charged with fraud, accused of stealing money through app
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Monday morning
18-wheeler crashes, lanes reopened west of Meridian
The Sela Ward Parkway project is on schedule, but businesses are voicing a new concern.
New concern for businesses on Sela Ward Parkway
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 18, 2022

Latest News

Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
Cong. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he has mild symptoms.
Rep Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot
How to beat the heat
The heat is cranking back up