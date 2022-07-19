Union native celebrates 101st birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family and friends of Mavis Reeves Thrash celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday.

Thrash was born July 19, 1921, in Union. She married the love of her life, A.T. “Winkie” thrash in 1942. They have one daughter, Patsy Thrash Ridinger, two grandchildren, Kim Ridinger Jones and Casey Ridinger, and three great-grandchildren, Dakota Jane Ridinger, Carly Sue Ridinger, and Oliver Thomas Ridinger, who are the light her of eye.

(Photo submitted by Kim Jones)

Thrash has lived most of her life in Meridian and is now at Aldersgate Retirement Community. She is a member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.

