Graveside services for Mr. Walter Thomas Hammack will be held Thursday at 11 am at Cherry Cemetery. Rev. Gilbert Allen will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – DeKalb are honored to serve the family during this difficult time.

Mr. Hammack, 74, of DeKalb, passed away Monday at his residence. He graduated from Kemper High where he was active in football, basketball and baseball. Mr. Hammack played guitar and piano playing in a band when he was in high school. He was retired from the U.S. Army, having served twenty-five years during which time he served tours in Vietnam. During his military career he achieved the rank of CW-4.

He received his master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and began a successful educator career. He taught at Kemper Academy, Meridian Community College and Hinds Community College. His family will remember him as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr. Hammack is survived by his wife Cynthia Dickerson Hammack; daughters Jerrie Yolanda Klabunde (Gerald), Cynthia N. Conquista (Michael) and brother Clifford McElroy Hammack (Linda). He is also survived by grandchildren Jeremy Sebastian Hammack of Columbus, MS, Scott Avery Hammack of Raymond, MS, Faith Nicole Hammack of Brandon, MS, Scynthia Dallas Bowen of Brandon, MS, John Alexander Lee Bowen of Dekalb, MS, three great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hammack was preceded in death by his parents John Homer and Nannie Maude Hammack and son Thomas Christopher Hammack.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Wiggins, David Smith, Tommy Puckett, Keith Cherry, Bobby McDade and Bob Nelson.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the funeral home.

