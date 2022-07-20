24th Avenue new sidewalk improvement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 24th Avenue will be getting a new makeover as the city council approved Tuesday to re-build new sidewalks.

The project will cost $1 million. Neel-Schaffer Incorporation is designing the new sidewalks. The money will be coming from federal funding. The city’s project manager gives us more details about the new installment.

“What happened yesterday was the approval of the contract to design the sidewalk improvement along 24th street. As it is right now, there are narrow sidewalks. In some areas, there are no sidewalks along that street. The mayor and council went after funding through the transportation alternative program. MDOT rewarded them with the funding to do the project. Over the next six months, the design work will take place. Folks probably will not see anybody out there other than a little survey and work as the plans are put together,” said City Project Manager Gabe Faggard.

Faggard said the construction of the project is expected to begin next year.

