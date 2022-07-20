Ben Ethridge reacts to being selected by Minnesota Twins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ben Ethridge’s dream came true on Tuesday as he was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the MLB Draft.

Ethridge is a former West Lauderdale Knight and has been playing baseball since he was five years old. Ben talked about his reaction to the announcement.

“You know, it’s something I have worked for since I was five years old, so just to see that it’s finally coming true,” Ethridge said. “All the dreams, all the hard work that paid off cause I got to where I want, but I mean that’s just the beginning,” he said.

Ben was not the only former Lauderdale County baseball player to be selected as his fellow Golden Eagle Landon Harper was drafted a round prior by the Atlanta Braves. Ethridge and Harper grew up and played together all through college and now both of them have achieved another goal in being selected to Major League Baseball.

“I think it’s incredible. We grew up together, so it’s awesome that he’s going with me at the same time. Also being from the same area, having two people go at the same time, played at Southern Miss together and now we’re both going to be in pro ball so it’s just awesome for the whole community out there and everybody that kept up with us,” Ethridge said.

A historic draft for Southern Miss had six pitchers drafted, which is the most in program history.

